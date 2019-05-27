Japanese say 16 people, including primary school children, have been stabbed in an attack in Kawasaki, outside of Tokyo.

One adult and one child have died.

The BBC reports that the attack took place in a park near a train station.

Fire officials tell the Kyodo news agency that a man has been detained in the attack.

It wasn't immediately clear how serious the other injuries are.

The BBC reports that two knives were recovered.

The suspect stabbed himself in the shoulder before he was detained, NHK added.

-AP