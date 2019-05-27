Brazilian officials report 42 people have been killed at three northern prisons a day after 15 deaths during an inmate riot.

The three different prisons are in the northern state of Amazonas.

Yesterday officials in Amazonas said 15 inmates had died during a prison riot at a fourth jail. That prison in the state capital of Manaus was the scene of a riot in January 2017 that left 56 dead.

Officials said they were still counting prisoners at the three jails. The prison agency said that the situation was "under control" and that prisoners were under lockdowns.

Advertisement

-AP