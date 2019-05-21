Police are investigating the death of a woman and child at a lookout near Wollongong this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Robertson Lookout, Mount Keira, about 1.50pm after reports of a concern for welfare.

A woman and child were found dead below the lookout.

Distressing scenes have played out at the scene, 9 News Sydney reports.

They say there are a number of people believed to be family members at the scene, "distraught", crying and hugging one another.

Earlier reports from the incident suggested a group of people had either fallen or jumped off the cliff.

A crime scene has been set up as officers from Wollongong Police District conduct inquiries.

Harry Graham Drive, the access road to the lookout has been closed.

OR IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE:

• LIFELINE: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• SUICIDE CRISIS HELPLINE: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757​