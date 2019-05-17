A fighter jet has crashed at the end of a runway and collided with a building in California.

According to reports the F-16 jet crashed through the roof of a commercial building near the March Air Force Base in Riverside at 3.30pm local time.

The incident occurred during a routine training exercise at the base, about 105km east of Los Angeles.

The impact sparked a fire but it "wasn't very big", according to March Air Reserve Base Deputy Fire Chief Timothy Holliday.

“That’s a military airplane in our building.”



Video shows inside a Southern California warehouse after military officials say an F-16 crashed into the building. The pilot was able to eject and is believed to be okay. No other injuries reported. https://t.co/aQODahwync pic.twitter.com/0zryYt8xGK — ABC News (@ABC) May 17, 2019

The pilot was able to eject from the aircraft before impact and safely parachute onto the airstrip.

Local authorities have said no injuries have been reported.

"The pilot did eject and the pilot is OK, and there are no other injuries at this time," base spokesman Major Perry Covington told Reuters, adding he did not believe anyone was inside the warehouse when the crash occurred.

Riverside County firefighters have requested a full hazardous materials response as the plane was loaded with live ordnance.

"Multiple agencies responding. Please stay out of area and clear emergency vehicles," the department said on Twitter.

There have been no reported injuries. Photo / Jeff Schoffstall / Twitter

Images from the scene show a gaping hole left in the roof of a warehouse. The building was reportedly loaded with pallets of boxes, plastic pipes, aluminium awnings and other construction materials.

Base officials believe the pilot was the only person inside the plane at the time of the crash and that the aircraft may have experienced "possible hydraulic failure".

Authorities have shut down a the nearby 215 freeway over explosion concerns and a 600 metre perimeter around the crash site.

Emergency crews and law enforcement agencies are on the scene.

According to ABC 7, the pilot was part of the 144th Fighter Wing and the plane belonged to the South Dakota Air National Guard in Sioux Falls.