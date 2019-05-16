A Los Angeles woman has been arrested after being caught on CCTV attempting to snatch a child from a McDonald's restaurant on Tuesday afternoon LA time.

The woman was seen on camera picking up a 4-year-old boy from the fast food restaurant in downtown Los Angeles, near the city's fashion district

Maralyn Ramos, 33, has been charged with kidnapping and is in custody on a US$100,000 bond.

The woman was later arrested. Photo / LAPD

The boy was standing near a window as his family ordered food before the suspected kidnapper is seen calmly picking him up and walking towards the door. A young girl who was sitting nearby followed the woman outside and alerted other adults.

The suspect was then stopped in the car park before she could get into a car, then escaped on foot before being arrested on Wednesday night, said an LAPD spokesperson.