A Los Angeles woman has been arrested after being caught on CCTV attempting to snatch a child from a McDonald's restaurant on Tuesday afternoon LA time.

The woman was seen on camera picking up a 4-year-old boy from the fast food restaurant in downtown Los Angeles, near the city's fashion district

Maralyn Ramos, 33, has been charged with kidnapping and is in custody on a US$100,000 bond.

The woman was later arrested. Photo / LAPD
The woman was later arrested. Photo / LAPD

The boy was standing near a window as his family ordered food before the suspected kidnapper is seen calmly picking him up and walking towards the door. A young girl who was sitting nearby followed the woman outside and alerted other adults.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The suspect was then stopped in the car park before she could get into a car, then escaped on foot before being arrested on Wednesday night, said an LAPD spokesperson.