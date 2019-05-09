British Prime Minister Theresa May has been given a stay of execution by her backbench MPs after agreeing to meet them next week to discuss her future as leader.



May, who yesterday met US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, had been given a deadline yesterday to set out a timetable for her departure, but she bought herself another week by offering to face the executive of the 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers.



It came as Andrea Leadsom, the Leader of the Commons, said she was "seriously considering" a second attempt to become leader, after she made it to the final two in the 2016 leadership election before dropping out and handing victory to May.

Backbench frustration with May's refusal to resign has been simmering for months, and yesterday Brexiteer Andrea Jenkyns became the latest Tory MP to call on her to quit in the Commons.

Meanwhile, talks between Labour and the Conservatives aimed at agreeing a cross-party Brexit deal resumed yesterday, but neither side appeared optimistic about their chances of success.

- Telegraph Group Ltd