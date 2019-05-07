Two suspects are in custody after multiple students were shot at a Colorado school.

A third suspect is at large and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office says the situation is still active and unstable.

The shooting occurred at STEM School Highlands Ranch, a public charter school with more than 1,850 students in kindergarten through 12th grades.

The school is 12 kilometres away from Columbine High School, where 12 students and one teacher were shot 20 years ago.

Advertisement

Emergency services are treating the people shot at the school and the number of students injured and the extent of the injuries is still unknown.

Lines of firetrucks, ambulances and law enforcement vehicles are at the scene and a medical helicopter landed on a grassy field.

"This is still an active shooter situation," A Douglas County Sheriff said.

#stemshooting, at 1:53 pm responded to STEM school off Ridgeline Blvd in HR on call of shots fired in school, first update, 2 injured, deputies in process of identifying and locating shooter(s). Still active and unstable scene. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) May 7, 2019

Fox News says that classrooms are being cleared at the school one by one.

One student at the school told Fox News that the shooting "was completely out of the blue".

Some students had fled the school themselves and sheriffs were working to reunite them with their parents.

Whole group of swat officers heading up the hill. I’m at 630 Plaza down the hill from the school @DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/tIJL3Bt44X — Josh Whitston (@JoshWhitston) May 7, 2019

- More to come