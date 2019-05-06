Humans and other animal species are on the verge of extinction, according to the world's leading scientists - and we've only got ourselves to blame.

Results from the most comprehensive study of life on Earth ever undertaken will be released soon and paint a grim picture of the future of life on the planet.

Up to one million species are at risk of completely disappearing, some of them within just a few decades.

A leaked draft of the global assessment study, which has been done over three years by the UN's leading research body on nature, shows urgent action is essential if these species are to stand any chance of survival, according to The Guardian.

The list of species most at risk include a number of plants, insects and other animals on which humans depend for survival.

"There is no question we are losing biodiversity at a truly unsustainable rate that will affect human wellbeing both for current and future generations," said Robert Watson, the chair of the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES).

"We are in trouble if we don't act, but there are a range of actions that can be taken to protect nature and meet human goals for health and development."

This is the first global assessment of biodiversity conducted in almost 15 years and is a compilation of reams of academic studies on subjects ranging from ocean plankton and bacteria to honey bees.

The final report is expected to confirm that the world is entering a sixth wave of mass extinction. However, unlike the previous five waves, this one is human-driven.

Human beings can't survive without all the amazing benefits that nature provides and yet we are destroying it at an alarming rate. The upcoming #IPBES7 report is another stark warning that we need action now because #NatureMatters to our wellbeing. https://t.co/BmWKdQphJv — WWF 🐼 (@WWF) May 5, 2019

"All of our ecosystems are in trouble. This is the most comprehensive report on the state of the environment. It irrefutably confirms that nature is in steep decline," said Mike Barrett, WWF's executive director of conservation and science, quoted by The Guardian.

"There is no time to despair," he added. "We should be hopeful that we have a window of opportunity to do something about it over these two years."

The comprehensive report will include a range of possible scenarios for the future, taking into consideration potential decisions made by governments, businesses and individuals across the globe.

The UK government declared a climate crisis this week.

School strike founder Greta Thunburg has been vocal on social media about the actions of media and different governments when it comes to climate change.

”Up to a million species face extinction, many within decades.”



A new UN report concludes ”the destruction of nature threatens humanity.”



Where are the headlines? Where are the emergency meetings?#EcologicalBreakdown #ClimateBreakdown https://t.co/EbmePYwR11 pic.twitter.com/rYhXVmuRXf — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) April 30, 2019

The full report is expected to be released on Tuesday.