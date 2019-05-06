The US is dispatching an aircraft carrier, ships and a bomber task force to the Middle East to "send a message to Iran" that any attack on American interests will be met with "unrelenting force."

White House National Security adviser John Bolton said the decision was "in response to a number of troubling and escalatory indications and warnings."

"The United States is not seeking war with the Iranian regime, but we are fully prepared to respond to any attack, whether by proxy, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps or regular Iranian forces," Bolton said.

The US is deploying the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group and a bomber task force to the US Central Command.

Advertisement

A carrier strike group can involve thousands of military personnel and include an aircraft carrier, cruisers, destroyer squadrons and frigate.

White House National Security Advisor Ambassador John Bolton.

The US flexing its muscles follows Iran's religious leaders moving to expand their influence over the Shiite Muslim establishment in neighboring Iraq - in a gamble aimed at gaining sway over Iraq's largest religious group.

The Iranian campaign is most apparent in the holy city of Najaf, home to Iraq's clerical hierarchy and a gateway to the wider Shiite population, which represents about two-thirds of Iraqis.

In Najaf's dusty warrens, Iran has bankrolled schools and charities, built elaborate mosques and nurtured links with religious scholars in a bid to undermine the local clergy, who have long been fiercely independent.

Clerics tied to Iran are promoting its particular brand of state-sponsored Shiite theology in the city's seminaries and have been maneuvering to install one of their own as Iraq's "marja," or supreme religious authority, Iraqi political operatives say.

Posters of Sheikh Mahmoud Hashemi Shahroudi, a senior Iranian politician whom Tehran had backed for that powerful post before he died, are still plastered on Najaf's walls.

"Iran wants to abduct Najaf and make it its own," said Ghalib al-Shahbandar, an Iraqi analyst and former Islamist politician.

"It wants its own marja in Iraq and to control his movements."

But the Iranian theocracy's advances in Najaf have run into resistance, irking this city's turbaned luminaries, and could ultimately fuel resentment among Iraq's Shiites. Many Iraqis are already fed up with what they see as outsize Iranian interference in Iraq.

Iran's initiative to expand its religious influence complements its increasing efforts to project political, military and economic power in Iraq, where Washington and Tehran are competing for clout.

Iran has become particularly powerful after Tehran-backed militias took a leading role in vanquishing the Islamic State group, which had occupied a broad swath of northern Iraq, and Iranian proxy forces retain control over extensive Iraqi territory.

Allies of Iran, including former militiamen, have an influential role in Iraq's parliament. Iranian officials routinely mediate disputes among political and military factions.

Many local media outlets depend on Iranian largesse. Iranian imports - as varied as cosmetics, eggs and steel - are flooding local markets. And Iranian energy supplies help keep the lights on in Iraqi cities.