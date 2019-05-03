Detectives in the Madeleine McCann case are investigating a new kidnap suspect , 12 years after the 3-year-old disappeared.

Portuguese media has claimed police have been given extra resources to look at a "new clue" and a "new suspect", according to reports.

Lisbon newspaper Correio da Manha reported that prosecutors had turned down a request to see material in the case because of "active lines of investigation", the Daily Mail reported.

A general view of apartment 5A on Rua Dr Agostinho da Silva in Praia Da Luz, Portugal, where Madeline McCann went missing. Photo / Getty Images

Police in Porto are said to be pursuing the new line of inquiry, which does not focus on parents Gerry and Kate McCann.

Advertisement

"Police are following new Maddie kidnap clues," the media reports claimed.

"More inspectors are advancing with an investigation into a new suspect. A new clue and a new suspect, which the PJ are trying to keep an absolute secret, has led to new resources being put in place to investigate the little girl's whereabouts."

Madeleine McCann disappeared on the evening of May 3, 2007, from her bed in a holiday apartment in Praia da Luz, a popular resort in the Algarve region of Portugal.

Despite the disappearance attracting continued international interest, huge police resources and a number of leads over the course of the investigation, Madeleine has never been found.

A picture of 3-year-old Madeleine McCann is displayed on a sign on a beach in Luz, in the Algarve, at the time of her disappearance. Photo / Getty Images

In a message to mark the upcoming 12-year anniversary since their daughter's disappearance, the Official Find Maddie Campaign website posted a message from the McCanns.

"It's that time of year again. As much as we'd like to fast forward the first couple of weeks of May, there's no getting around it," the message read.

Kate and Gerry McCann are interviewed on the BBC. Photo / Getty Images

"The months and years roll by too quickly; Madeleine will be sixteen this month. It's impossible to put into words just how that makes us feel. There is comfort and reassurance though in knowing that the investigation continues and many people around the world remain vigilant.

"Thank you to everyone who continues to support us and for your ongoing hope and belief. For as long as it takes."

The message was signed Kate and Gerry.

The Facebook page, run by a close friend of the McCanns and seen by millions across the globe, has updated its cover photo with the couple's key words "For as long as it takes…," in yellow, a couple representing hope in Portugal.

Madeleine McCann - age-enhanced photo as she might look aged six years old. Photo / AP

Kate and Gerry's message entitled "12th Anniversary of Madeleine's Abduction (3rd May 2019)" was posted just hours before they are due to join well wishers tonight to remember their daughter during a poignant prayer service in their home village.

Family, friends and locals will gather at the war memorial where a lantern - a beacon of hope - still shines brightly around the clock for the world's most famous missing child.