An elderly couple from Melbourne received a massive delivery of meth after it was mistakenly delivered to their home.

The parcel contained a whopping 20kg of meth, with an estimated street value of A$10 million ($10.5 million).

The couple, from the Werribee area, called police after signing for the package and finding bags of white powder.

"They were unsure, they asked each other if they ordered anything," said Detective Acting Senior Sargent Matthew Kershaw, reports 9 News.

"When you think about it, $10 million worth of drugs sent to the wrong address, that's quite incredible to comprehend that someone could be that sloppy," said Kershaw.

Police then raided another Melbourne address, netting another 20kg of the highly addictive drug and arresting Bundoora local Zhiling Ma.

He has been charged with importing a commercial quantity of amphetamine and will return to court on July 29.

"The occupants of the premises are obviously quite elderly, so they're unsure of the significance of the find," Kershaw said.

"Obviously in terms of what we have recovered, we know it's quite significant. But we're just assuring them that they've done absolutely nothing wrong."