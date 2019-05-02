Besieged Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro is so paranoid he even fears his own inner circle will turn on him, it's claimed.

Trump's national security aide John Bolton says Maduro is surrounded by "scorpions in a bottle" and it's only a matter of time before he's toppled.

Opposition leader Juan Guaid's has today renewed his attempt to spur a military uprising against Moscow-backed Maduro whose hard left regime has turned South America's richest country into its poorest, The Sun reports.

Supporters of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro carry a portrait of him during a rally in Caracas, Venezuela. Photo / AP

Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Bolton said: "Yesterday even though Maduro didn't leave the country as he was planning to do because of Russian advice.

"The fact is key figures like the defence minister, the chief judge of the supreme court and the head of the presidential guard have been outed as people dealing with the opposition.

"And some day the documents they were prepared to sign with the opposition will become public.

"So if you are Nicolas Maduro can you look at your defence minister any more and trust him?

"I don't think so. I think Maduro is now surrounded by scorpions in a bottle and it's only a matter of time.

'US MILITARY ACTION IS POSSIBLE'

The Cold War era phrase "scorpions in a bottle" refers to a mutual destruction scenario where if one stings, all end up stung.

Bolton used the analogy on Maduro's position because it would only take one of his nervous ministers to back-stab him for the whole besieged regime to fall.

The veteran National Security Adviser also said US military forces are "ready to go" into the South American nation at a moment's notice to support the uprising.

Anti-government protesters clash with the National Guard near the La Carlota airbase in Caracas, Venezuela. Photo / AP

Speaking earlier on Hugh Hewitt's radio show, Bolton said: "We're on the balls of our feet ready to go."

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also confirmed today that "military action is possible".

The bid to oust the socialist president comes as Venezuela goes into meltdown.

Its once prosperous people are angry because while their country has the largest oil reserves in the world, it suffers from chronic food and medicine shortages plus crippling power blackouts.

Meanwhile hyperinflation has rendered their currency and people's savings worthless.

All this has sparked months of demonstrations — but yesterday's call for an uprising and large scale demonstrations is the most dramatic development so far and suggests a full scale civil war may be imminent.

ATTEMPTED COUP

Embattled Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro has taken victory for an "attempted coup" by Opposition Leader Juan Guaido.

In a defiant TV address, Mr Maduro refused to relinquish his leadership, saying the Venezuelan military has "emerged victorious".

"Today has been an intense day," he said into the camera. "An intense day of events. Of events, of emotions, of reflections and of thinking about what Venezuela should be.

"With the truth as a sword, as a shield, we face so many attacks and so many lies.

"That's why we have emerged victorious in all the battles, and we are going to continue to be victorious in all that we face going forward in the months and years ahead. I have no doubt."

The socialist leader — backed by Russia, China and the country's military — accused the protesters of "serious crimes" and warned they would "not go unpunished".

He also lashed out at the US, saying the Government has been facing "various forms of coup d'etat" due to the "obsessive efforts of the Venezuelan right, the Colombian oligarchy and the US empire".

It comes after an especially violent day in the South American nation's capital, Caracas, where many people were injured after a street protest turned violent.

Violent clashes showed Venezuelan military vehicles, led by Mr Maduro, driving head-on into crowds of protesters.

It came after Mr Guaido — who is recognised as the country's de facto leader by over 50 nations around the world, including Australia — called on the Venezuelan people to turn out onto the streets in an attempt to oust Mr Maduro.

"Today, brave soldiers, brave patriots, brave men supporting the constitution have answered our call," the 35-year-old said in a three-minute video posted on social media on Tuesday night, surrounded by heavily-armed soldiers and armoured vehicles.

An anti-government protester rides a motorcycle during clashes with the National Guard near La Carlota airbase in Caracas, Venezuela. Photo / AP

He said soldiers who had taken to the streets were "protecting Venezuela's constitution".

He also said he had the support of "brave soldiers" in Caracas, declaring them to be "on the right side of history".

Now he says the battle will continue. "We will keep going with more strength than ever," Mr Guaido tweeted after the street protests.

The United Nations has warned Venezuelan authorities not to use deadly force against demonstrators.

VENEZUELANS IN NEW DAY OF PROTESTS

For the second day in a row, thousands have gathered to demand Mr Maduro be removed in what could be another critical day in the nation's struggle between his socialist government and Mr Guaido's opposition movement.

As the protests got underway, security forces launched tear gas at a small group of protesters in the western Caracas neighbourhood of El Paraiso.

National guardsmen dismounted from motorcycles to disperse the crowd, firing rubber bullets. Demonstrators, some covering their faces against the tear gas fumes, grabbed the gas canisters and tossed them back.

Mr Guaido, speaking before a thick crowd of supporters elsewhere in the capital, urged Venezuelans to remain on the streets and begin taking steps toward a general strike to ramp up pressure on Mr Maduro.

"It's totally clear now the usurper has lost," he declared, despite the lack of mass military defections.

The upheaval marks the most serious challenge yet to Mr Maduro's rule, though he has succeeded in keeping his grip on power.

While he may be weakened as cracks within his inner circle begin to emerge — the director of the feared SEBIN intelligence agency broke with Mr Maduro on Tuesday — he could also escape from the latest threat to his contested rule more empowered.

The bold and risky move by Mr Guaido is likely to force Mr Maduro to make a decision on whether to let his adversary remain a free man.

Giancarlo Morelli, of the British analysis group Economist Intelligence Unit, said Mr Maduro faced peril whatever path he took.

"Failing to arrest Mr Guaido would be perceived as an important sign for weakness from Mr Maduro," Mr Morelli said. "But arresting Mr Guaido risks a strong counter-reaction from the US," he added, noting the White House has been ratcheting up sanctions.

Mr Maduro's supporters were also called to rally on Wednesday in another round of duelling protests between both sides. Government workers wearing the socialist party's red waited to be transported from state offices to a rally at the presidential palace.

While Mr Maduro maintains a devout core of fervent supporters first inspired by his late predecessor, Hugo Chavez, attendance at such shows of support is viewed as a requirement of their jobs.

The hoped-for split in the military didn't emerge, and a plane the United States claimed was standing by to ferry Mr Maduro into exile never took off.

