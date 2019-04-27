One person has died and multiple people have been injured and taken to the hospital following a shooting at the Chabad of Poway synagogue in Poway, California, police say.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department responded to reports of an active shooter at the synagogue just before 11.30am on Saturday.

The Poway Sheriff's Station confirmed the "shooting incident" via Twitter, after deputies were called to the scene by "reports of a man with a gun".

Four injured people were brought to Palomar Medical Center in Poway by first responders at around noon, said the hospital's communications director Bobette Brown. They had no further information on the names, ages or conditions of the victims.

Advertisement

The Daily Mail reported that the gunman was aged 19 and was a local resident of SanDiego.

Reports say the gunman said in a letter that he was 'inspired' by the Christchurch mosque shootings on March 15.

NBC reports that an anti-Semitic "open letter" posted in the name of the San Diego synagogue shooting suspect was posted on far-right message board 8chan before the attack.

NBC reports: "The 8chan post appears near identical to the one left hours before opening fire at a mosque in Christchurch. It even links to the same document dumping sites to host the open letter".

The shooting came six months after a gunman killed 11 at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in US history.

The Christchurch and Pittsburgh suspects are listed as a direct inspiration in the letter, NBC reports.

CBS 8 said he was wearing a tactical vest and helmet and armed with a semiautomatic rifle during the attack.

The Daily Mail said an off-duty Border Patrol agent returned fire and injured the gunman.

deputies were called to the scene by "reports of a man with a gun." Photo / CNN

The suspect retreated in a vehicle before surrendering by calling emergency services, according to police.

The synagogue's Rabbi, Yisorel Goldstein, was reportedly shot and lost two fingers.

Witnesses said he tried to calm the gunman.

"Please don't spread misinformation that could cause concern or panic," the sheriff's department tweeted Saturday afternoon. "We urge you to allow deputies to safely do their job. This is a developing situation and the information provided here may later change."

The Chabad hosts a weekly Kiddush luncheon that followed the Shabbat morning services. On Saturday, the synagogue was also holding a Passover celebration, according to 10News, which was scheduled to end at 7pm with a final holiday meal.