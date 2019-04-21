One of the Sri Lanka terrorist bombers checked into a five-star hotel, waited in a queue for a breakfast buffet and then blew himself up, it has emerged.

A manager at the Cinnamon Grand hotel in Colombo said the attacker had set off the horrific explosion in a packed restaurant at 8.30am.

The bomber had checked in under a false address, claiming he was in the city on business, before unleashing terror on one of the hotel's busiest days of the year.

At least 207 people have died in the eight Easter Sunday blasts, including Brits, Americans and Dutch nationals.

Security forces inspect the scene after a blast targeting The Kingsbury hotel in Colombo. It was one of three hotels targetted in the co-ordinated attacks. Photo / AP

The bombings targeted hotels such as the Cinnamon Grand which are popular with foreign visitors, as well as St Anthony's Shrine in Colombo, also frequented by tourists.

Other blasts were reported at St. Sebastian's Church in Negombo, a majority-Catholic town, and at Zion Church in the eastern town of Batticalo.

Describing the Cinnamon Grand bombing, the manager said the attacker had registered the night before as Mohamed Azzam Mohamed.

The bomber was just about to be served when he set off the explosives which were strapped to his back, killing himself and numerous guests.

The manager said: 'There was utter chaos. It was 8.30 am and it was busy. It was families.

"He came up to the top of the queue and set off the blast. One of our managers who was welcoming guests was among those killed instantly."

Millions of tourists visit Sri Lanka every year but political crisis and religious tension have placed the industry under threat in recent months.

More than 2.4 million foreign holidaymakers visited the Asian country in 2017, spending some $3.2billion.

This image made from video provided by Hiru TV shows damage inside St. Anthony's Shrine after a blast in Colombo. Photo / via AP

The industry emerged as a cornerstone of Sri Lanka's economy as the country sought to rebrand itself after the end of a 26-year civil war in 2009.

But in November, deluxe hotels reported cancellations and a decline in bookings as two prime ministers battled for power amid fears of a 'bloodbath'.

Sri Lanka has long been divided between the majority Sinhalese, who are overwhelmingly Buddhist, and minority Tamils who are Hindu, Muslim and Christian.

A Christian group said there had been 86 cases of discrimination, threats and violence against followers of Jesus last year, with another 26 so far this year.

The US State Department warned in a 2018 report that Christians had been pressured to close places of worship after they were deemed 'unauthorised gatherings'.