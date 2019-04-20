Jesus Christ's crown of thorns was among prized relics saved from the inferno in Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, but how did it get there?

Could the object Christians regard as among the most sacred of religious artefacts really have sat atop Jesus Christ's head as he was crucified more than 2000 years ago?

The Crown of Thorns. Photo / Getty Images

As Christians around the world mark the anniversary of Christ's death and resurrection, it is worth looking at the origin of the crown of thorns and Christ's cross, a piece of which was also said to be inside Notre Dame.

Simply the cross and the crown of thorns are symbols of Christ's suffering for mankind and his laying down of his life for the world.

According to three of the Gospels, a woven crown of thorns was placed on the head of Jesus Christ leading up to his crucifixion after he had been condemned to death.

The Notre Dame cathedral burning in Paris. Photo / AP

The crucifixion, or death by being nailed to a cross, was a form of execution in first century Palestine in which the person dies from suffocation as the body collapses in on itself.

Jesus is reputed to have been crucified at the age of 33, which given that the anno Domini years or AD historical timing began at his birth meant the crucifixion took place around 33AD.

Condemned for claiming to be the son of God, Jesus was put on trial and sentenced by Pontius Pilate to the punishment of being scourged and then crucified by the Romans.

Scourging is whipping with a lash with multiple thongs, sometimes with metal attached to maximise injury.

Notre Dame de Paris- Our Lady of Paris

On the day of his crucifixion, Jesus was stripped of all his clothing bar a loin cloth.

To increase his humiliation and to mock his claim of being "king of the Jews", he was given a crown made from local thorn bushes twisted into a circlet for his head.

It was employed by his captors to cause him pain and to mock his claim of religious authority.

Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral in 2014. The holy crown of thorns worn by Jesus Christ. Photo / Getty Images

He was then suspended from a wooden cross, attached by nails being driven through his hands and feet, and placed between two thieves who were being crucified for their crimes.

Jesus' suffering, his death by crucifixion while wearing the crown of thorns which precede his resurrection are referred to as "the Passion".