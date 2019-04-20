A young married couple who died on the island of Santorini when their buggy plunged over the edge of a mountain have been named.

Teachers Milly and Toby Savill, from Vauxhall, south London, were driving on the 1,853ft Profitis Ilias mountain when their rented vehicle plummeted into a 650ft ravine on Sunday afternoon.

Greek fire crews raced to save the pair but struggled to reach them because of the area's rocky terrain. They were declared dead at the scene.

Mrs Savill's father Steve Coulson, vicar of St Mark's Kennington Church in south London, said the couple, who married in 2017, were "utterly devoted" to each other.

'Their families are so proud of them, and although devastated, we are comforted by having shared so many wonderful times of love and joy together,' Mr Coulson said.

"Toby and Milly were passionate about their Christian faith, and we are being sustained by the same sure hope of Easter Resurrection."

Milly and Toby Savill enjoying the World Cup in London last summer, they died after plunging from a ravine in Santorini, Greece. Photo / Facebook

Mr Savill, 26, was a history teacher at Ark Evelyn Grace Academy in Brixton, south London.

Principal Tim Dainty said staff and pupils were 'deeply saddened' by the deaths.

He said: "Understandably, this news has come as a real shock to us all and so we will be working with counsellors to support those staff and students who require it at this difficult time." He added: "Toby joined our school in September 2018 as a newly qualified teacher of history and quickly established himself as a very dedicated and passionate educator."

His enthusiasm was infectious. He had a very strong relationship with his students and was extremely well-respected by his fellow staff members. He will be greatly missed by one and all." Mrs Savill, 25, worked at St Anne's Roman Catholic primary school in Vauxhall.

Head teacher Catherine Davis paid tribute to her as a "much loved teacher" at St Anne's.

She added: "Such young lives cut short when so young can't be understood, apart from maybe the belief that Milly and Toby's share of God's work had, in his eyes, been completed and he was ready to welcome them into his kingdom."

The cause of the accident is yet to be determined.At the highest point, Profitis Ilias mountain offers unrivalled views of the Greek island and is a tourist hotspot. However, the winding road leading to it was dubbed a 'death trap' by locals after a young man died in the same place last year.

The British holidaymakers died after they crashed their buggy on Profitis Ilias on the Greek island of Santorini. Photo / Getty Images

A Dutch tourist was killed in a quad bike accident last July after she collided with a motorcyclist trying to overtake a bus on the other side of the same road.

Wilma Kippers, 26, from Wierden, near the German border, crashed into the motorbike before hitting the bus.

Santorini is in the south of the Aegean, south-east of the Greek capital Athens.

A spokesman at the Greek fire service's headquarters in Athens said firemen were called to the incident at 2.27pm on Sunday.