A woman who violently ripped an elderly lady's walking frame away and allegedly bashed her says she was having an "epileptic fit" at the time of the attack.

The incident, which unfolded in Geelong, Victoria on Tuesday, started when 23-year-old Cori Glencross exchanged words with a person with a walking frame.

After a brief exchange, Glencross is seen on camera approaching the elderly lady with the walking frame shouting if she "wanted to start her".

The 23-year-old then allegedly shoves the elderly woman against the wall before pulling her hair and tossing her on the ground.

Shocked bystanders can be heard shouting: "She's just an old lady".

Horrifying footage has emerged of an elderly woman with a walking frame being thrown to the ground and kicked in the ribs in front of shocked shoppers. Photo / Facebook

On Wednesday in court, Glencross told a court she was having an epileptic fit when she started to attack the pensioner, saying she wasn't in control of her body and didn't intend to attack the woman.

"When I was getting her off me I had a seizure and couldn't control my body and it looks like it was on purpose but it wasn't on purpose," she said according to ABC.

Glencross, who was on bail at the time of the alleged attack, told police she was acting in self-defence.

She told police the elderly woman threatened her with a needle, leading to the incident.

Glencross was charged with affray, unlawful assault and assault by kicking.

Senior Constable Thompson told the court it was an "orchestrated and premeditated" attack on the elderly woman who was leaning on her mobility walker at the time.