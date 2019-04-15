The famed Notre Dame cathedral in Paris is ablaze - and the enormous fire is out of control, with its spire collapsing.

The cathedral, which was built in 1160, is engulfed in flames and firefighters are struggling to contain the massive fire.

The 850-year-old cathedral appears to have been virtually destroyed in the catastrophic fire.

"This fire is nowhere under control - it's getting worse before our eyes," said CNN correspondent Melissa Bell. "This is so much history going up in flames."

Advertisement

Here’s the video of Notre Dame cathedral’s spire collapsing amidst the flames.pic.twitter.com/uR2LWrIFGJ — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) April 15, 2019

The cathedral has been undergoing renovation and French media quoted the Paris fire brigade as saying the fire is "potentially linked" to that work.

According to French newspaper Le Monde, the fire broke out in the attic of the historic monument before spreading to engulf a large section of the roof.

The intensity of the flames coming out of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris... pic.twitter.com/JDAMCXFMk4 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 15, 2019

Pictures posted on social media showed enormous plumes of smoke billowing into the city's skyline as firefighters rushed to the historic site.

One of the cathedral's spires is smothered in flames, and it collapsed shortly before 6am (NZT).

Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo labelled the fire 'terrible' despite the extent of the damage being unclear at this stage.

Hidalgo urged residents of the French capital to stay away from the security perimeter around the Gothic-style church. The mayor says city officials are in touch with Roman Catholic diocese in Paris.

Emmanuel Macron, the French president, announced he was cancelling a speech he was due to give this evening due to the conflagration.

A spokesperson for the cathedral said the blaze was first reported at 4.50am (NZT) (6.50pm local time) and the building was evacuated soon after.

"The smoke is blowing over the south side of the city towards the Tour Eiffel," eyewitness Anne-Sophie Faivre, a 21-year-old Warwick University student on her year abroad in Paris, told the Telegraph.

"You can't quite smell the smoke but it's definitely in the air and the doesn't seem to be any let-up in it coming from the cathedral.

"As you can imagine there are a lot of people both tourists and locals who have gathered to watch."

The cathedral is one the finest example of French Gothic architecture in Europe, and one of the most visited buildings in the world.

Notre Dame - which means 'Our Lady' - was built in 1160 and completed by 1260, and has been modified on a number of occasions throughout the century.

It is the cathedral of the Archdiocese of Paris, and is visited by some 12million people every year.

Watching a live Periscope of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris burning down :( https://t.co/MPiXdSDfBW — Colin Lord (@colinlord) April 15, 2019

It's also famous in literature - the centrepoint of Victor Hugo's novel, The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

Huge crowds can be seen gathering as thick smoke rises from the landmark in France's capital.

The fire comes after France's Saint Sulpice church , used in the filming of Dan Brown's 'Da Vinci Code' thriller, caught fire in March.