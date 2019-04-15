The famed Notre Dame cathedral in Paris is ablaze - and the fire is out of control.

The cathedral, which was built in 1160, is engulfed in flames and firefighters are struggling to contain the fire.

"This fire is nowhere under control - it's getting worse before our eyes," said CNN correspondent Melissa Bell.

Pictures posted on social media showed enormous plumes of smoke billowing into the city's skyline as firefighters rushed to the historic site.

One of the cathedral's spires was smothered in flames.

According to French newspaper Le Monde, the fire broke out in the attic of the historic monument before spreading to engulf a large section of the roof.

A spokesperson for the cathedral said the blaze was first reported at 4.50am (NZT) (5.50pm GMT) and the building was evacuated soon after.

The cathedral is one the finest example of French Gothic architecture in Europe, and one of the most visited buildings in the world.

Notre Dame - which means 'Our Lady' - was built in 1160 and completed by 1260, and has been modified on a number of occasions throughout the century.

It is the cathedral of the Archdiocese of Paris, and is visited by some 12million people every year.

It's also famous in the arts, w

Huge crowds can be seen gathering as thick smoke rises from the landmark in France's capital.

The intensity of the flames coming out of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris... pic.twitter.com/JDAMCXFMk4 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 15, 2019