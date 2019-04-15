Bomb specialists have made quite a splash in the river main in Frankfurt.

About 600 people have been evacuated from their homes in the old city of Frankfurt so specialists could remove a World War II-era bomb that was discovered in the river.

The German news agency dpa reported the bomb was defused underwater, as planned, which led to a loud detonation and a big water fountain on the river.

Police told dpa "the bomb is no longer a danger".

Firefighters had discovered the American 250kg bomb during diving training in the river last week.

More than 70 years after the end of the war, bombs and other munitions still turn up regularly in Germany.

Last year, around 10,000 people were evacuated from central Berlin as police detonated a World War II bomb.

- AP