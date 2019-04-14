A 6-year-old girl has died after she was accidentally shot in the head by her 4-year-old brother, police say.

Millie Drew Kelly, from Dallas, Georgia, was fatally shot after her younger brother picked up an unattended loaded gun and fired it without meaning to, hitting the 6-year-old in the head.

The young girl was rushed to hospital last Monday in a critical condition, but later died from her injuries.

Investigators say the girl's 4-year-old brother found a handgun in the console of a vehicle in the family's driveway before accidentally firing a shot.

"Detectives determined that the 4-year-old male sibling retrieved a handgun from the console of the vehicle and accidentally discharged it, striking his 6-year-old sister in the head, fatally wounding her," Paulding County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Police explained the family were loading up their car to leave home but the vehicle wouldn't start.

The mother got out of the car to see what the problem was when she heard the gun fired.

Millie was then rushed to hospital but couldn't be saved.

Sheriff Gary Gulledge said: "Our hearts break for this family and we hope God puts his healing hands around them during this difficult time.

"We want to remind everyone to keep their firearms unloaded and secured in an area away from children to ensure that this never happens again."

Police said the parents wouldn't be charged over the death, but issued a statement warning the public about gun safety.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help support the family and has since raised more than $36,000.