Footage of the moment a car was sent flying at 160km/h on a busy motorway has emerged.

The crash happened during a road rage incident that saw two cars repeatedly undertake and tailgate each other on the M4 in Wales.

The footage of the incident was captured by police dashcam and shows a blue Mini and a Ford Mondeo going head-to-head.

The Mini then speeds off to the left of the motorway, hits the barrier and flips on to its front.

The vehicle then overturns and spins across the motorway.

According to South Wales police, it is "sheer luck" that no one was seriously injured.

The two drivers were this week convicted of dangerous driving.

The car overturns, spins across the busy motorway then splinters into pieces. Photo / South Wales Police

The court heard how Wayne Sebury and Paul Carpenter reached speeds of up to 165km/h before the crash.

Carpenter was sentenced to six months in prison and disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Sebury received an 18-month community order and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He also has to complete 150 hours of community work.

"This incident was a classic case of road rage where two motorists have driven dangerously, at high speeds, undertaking, tailgating and flashing their lights," said PC Kathryn Matthews of the South Wales Police Roads Policing Unit.

"It is sheer luck that nobody was killed or seriously injured and the dashcam footage of the incident sends out a clear message about the consequences of driving in such an irresponsible manner."