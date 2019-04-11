Julian Assange has been accused of smeared faeces over the walls of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London during his seven-year stay, it has been claimed.

Ecuador's Interior Minister made the sensational claim after the Wikileaks founder was hauled out of the Knightsbridge residence and arrested last night (NZ time).

The country's president Lenin Moreno has accused the Australian of "discourteous and aggressive behaviour" as he confirmed the south American country had withdrawn Assange's asylum status.

Julian Assange gestures as he arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London, after the WikiLeaks founder was arrested by officers from the Metropolitan Police and taken into custody.

Interior Minister Maria Paula Romo said embassy officials had faced unimaginable behaviour during the 47-year-old's seven years, the UK's Metro newspaper reported.

"During his stay at the Ecuadorian Embassy, during the government of the former president Rafael Correa, they tolerated things like Mr Assange putting faeces on the walls of the embassy and other types of behaviour of this kind that is far removed from the minimum respect a guest should have in a country which has generously welcomed him."

Romo did not indicate whether the faeces was Assange's.

Assange a 'narcissist'': judge

Assange winked and smiled as he arrived at a London court today where a judge quickly found him guilty of breaching bail and labelled the Australian a "narcissist" who "cannot get past his own self-interest."

The hearing came hours after his dramatic arrest at the Ecuadorean embassy where he spent the last seven years holed up.

Assange gave a thumbs up from a police van to a huge media scrum, who were joined outside the Westminster Magistrates Court by protesters and supporters.

In a statement, Metropolitan Police confirmed the Wikileaks founder was taken into custody and was "further arrested on behalf of the United States".

He is wanted in the US over an alleged conspiracy with Chelsea Manning - where he was today charged in his absence with "one of the largest compromises of classified information in the history of the US".

The Met Police said they were "invited into the embassy by the Ambassador, following the Ecuadorean government's withdrawal of asylum".

In a video capturing the extraordinary moment, the bearded 47-year-old could be seen being dragged out of the embassy in handcuffs, clutching a book.

"The UK has no freedom. The UK has no stability. The UK must resist," Assange appeared to yell as he was dragged into a police van by at least eight Scotland Yard detectives.