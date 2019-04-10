A US Uber driver has been arrested after he dropped a customer off at the airport before driving back to the customer's home to try to rob it.

California man Jackie Gordon Wilson tried to gain access to his client's house an hour after dropping the customer at the airport on Thursday evening (local time), according to the San Mateo Police Department.

However, the suspect's plan was foiled when a Ring security camera captured the man's movement outside the home and triggered an alarm, Global News reports.

Wilson left the property and proceeded to another home just down the street where his image was captured on another Ring security camera.

Advertisement

But this time, he was able to get into the home. Police said it was completely ransacked, and multiple items were found to be stolen.

The homeowner shared security footage on Ring's community sharing platform in an effort to identify the alleged thief.

A US Uber driver has been arrested after he dropped a customer off at the airport before driving back to the customer's home to try to rob it. Photo / Ring

That's when others pointed out in the comments that the suspect was an Uber driver and made an attempt on another home just after doing an airport run.

"I posted the video and within 15 minutes I was getting hits from other neighbours about the video," the unidentified homeowner told KPIX 5. "There are family heirlooms from my grandmother that go back to the Holocaust."

Police found the suspect the next day, who was dressed in the same clothing he was wearing in the alleged robbery.

"This case proves the benefit of a home security system, particularly with video," San Mateo police said in a statement. "Law enforcement is solving more crimes thanks to surveillance cameras and licence plate reader systems."

Uber said in a statement that they are assisting police with the investigation.

"We removed the driver's access to the app as soon as we were made aware of the allegations," the company said.

Wilson was booked into the San Mateo County Jail for burglary and attempted burglary, while authorities continue to investigate.