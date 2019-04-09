Theresa May held last-ditch talks with Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron ahead of tomorrow's EU summit as she pleaded with them for a short Brexit delay.

The British Prime Minister is attempting to convince the German and French leaders of her case for extending Article 50 until June 30.

Macron, the French President, is said to be "dead set" against granting Britain a long extension until March 31, 2020.

A senior EU source suggested that if Macron is forced to agree to one by other European leaders it would come with a long list of preconditions.

Advertisement

"France and Spain have submitted a list of conditions and demands as long as your arm," said the source. "But they are still in a minority of member states. A majority accept the extension will need to be long."

May will seek to reassure European leaders after Jacob Rees-Mogg, a leading Eurosceptic, said that Britain must use its "remaining powers" while it is still in the EU to be "difficult". The Prime Minister has pledged that Britain will give its "sincere co-operation" while it is still a member.

Donald Tusk, the President of the European Council, has suggested the longer "flextension", which will come to an end as soon as the Withdrawal Agreement is ratified.

Michel Barnier, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, urged May and Opposition Leader Jeremy Corbyn to strike a deal that will keep Britain in a customs union with the EU.

He said that the Political Declaration, which sets out the terms for future relations between Britain and the EU, could be changed to accommodate a customs union "extremely quickly".

May's failure to give a clear reason for the additional Brexit delay, such as a general election or second referendum, has left some member states fearing that a long extension will remove all the pressure on the UK to make a decision on Brexit.

Britain's Parliament yesterday passed an 'insurance policy' law designed to ensure the country does not leave the EU without a divorce deal. The legislation received final approval.

It compels the Government to ask the EU to delay Brexit. Today, Parliament debated how long an extension to seek.

May is continuing to face demands from her own MPs to stand down. Senior backbenchers yesterday told her she was now "the problem".

Leaders of the 1922 Committee met May and said the mood among party supporters had turned against her. May sat in stony silence and refused to discuss her future, sources said.

She is considering giving MPs a vote on whether to hold a second referendum in a bid to break the deadlock in negotiations with Labour, holding discussions with Cabinet ministers about the prospect of a Commons vote on whether to enshrine a commitment to a second referendum in law.

- Telegraph Group Ltd, AP