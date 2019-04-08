The raid lasted less than five minutes, after which masked men drove off in a car with the ATM placed in a hole cut in the roof.



CCTV footage has been released showing thieves using a digger to rip a cash machine from a store in County Londonderry, Northern Ireland.

The brazen theft happened near Dungiven in the early hours of Sunday local time, the digger having been stolen from a building site further down the road.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

The footage shows the digger busting through a gate then tearing out the machine.

The ATM was lifted into a Citroen Berlingo car which had part of its roof cut off, the BBC reports.

In total, the raid lasted four minutes. The cash machine was driven away, sticking out of the roof of the car.

The BBC says it is the latest in a series of ATM thefts on both sides of the Irish border. Eight have occurred this year.