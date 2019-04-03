A young dad has faced court charged with murdering a popular maths and science teacher, stuffing him inside a freezer and burying it in the victim's backyard.

Nobody had seen former Brisbane high school teacher David Thornton, 58, since he was spotted near his home in Goodna, on the eastern edge of Ipswich, Brisbane, on February 22

Neighbours told local media they had not seen him since January when he left for a family event in Western Australia — but his friends say he was responding to Facebook messages up until late last month.

Former maths teacher David Thornton. Photo / Supplied

When police searched Thornton's Goodna home on Monday, five weeks after he had been reported missing, they found two freezers.

One of them had been buried with Thornton's dismembered remains allegedly stuffed inside.

Yesterday, a volunteer firefighter from nearby Peak Crossing faced court, accused of murdering the teacher.

Bobby Andrew Weaver, 24, was charged after police confirmed it was Mr Thornton's remains that were dug up in his Ipswich yard.

Weaver is also set to be charged with improperly interfering with Mr Thornton's corpse, Ipswich Magistrates Court heard.

Police believe the murder was carried out between January 24 and March 30 this year.

Weaver faced court on Wednesday afternoon after being extradited from NSW following his arrest on the previous day at a Pacific Highway rest stop at Tyagarah, just north of Byron Bay.

Police dug up an old freezer in Thornton's backyard with the victim's body inside it. Photo / via ABC

Following the discovery earlier this week, Thornton's daughter, Calysha, posted an emotional message on Facebook with a link to an online fundraising campaign for funeral costs.

"We weren't prepared for this. No one was prepared for this. Any little bit will help, please help us have the opportunity to say goodbye like he would have wanted. I love you Daddy," she wrote.

Weaver was remanded in custody during a brief mention in which his case was adjourned to April 17.

Police divers searched a creek on Wednesday as the investigation continues at the Goodna property.