Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika submitted his resignation, ending his two-decade rule following weeks of massive demonstrations against his continued political aspirations, the state news agency reported.

The announcement, though expected, nevertheless represents a stunning turn of events for the North African nation, which joins the ranks of Egypt, Tunisia, Libya and Yemen, where autocrats have been pushed out of office by popular pressure in recent years.

The ailing and wheelchair-bound Bouteflika, who is 82, has rarely been seen in public since suffering a stroke in 2013.

Over the past six weeks of large demonstrations, the embattled leader watched as many of his most powerful allies abandoned him.

A crowd of Algerians is celebrating Bouteflika's resignation after 20 years in power and weeks of mass protests.

Several hundred people gathered in front of the central post office in downtown Algiers, the capital, on Tuesday night after his announcement.

The crowd was peaceful, singing songs and waving Algerian flags while drivers passing by honked horns in celebration.

Hours before his resignation, the country's powerful army chief issued an extraordinarily blunt statement that demanded the President leave office immediately.

Bouteflika's resignation came a day after his office announced on state media that he would step down before April 28th.

That short statement carried on state television also said that Bouteflika would take steps to "ensure state institutions continue to function during the transition period".

The statement, which offered few details, heightened concerns among many Algerians that Bouteflika was seeking to anoint a hand-picked successor, remain politically active behind the scenes and ensure his clique stayed in control of the country.

Students today took the streets in protests.

"They must all go, and let the people decide."



Within Algeria's powerful military establishment, there was also concern.

Earlier today, Vice Defence Ministry minister and the army's chief of staff, General Ahmed Gaid Salah, held a meeting with senior defence ministry officials and top commanders.

He proposed applying articles in the constitution to declare Bouteflika unfit and remove him from office.

"Our decision is clear and irrevocable," said Salah, demanding that Bouteflika vacate office immediately.

"We will support the people until their demands are fully and completely satisfied."

Salah added that "there is no longer need to waste further time" and that the constitutional measures to unseat Bouteflika should be undertaken immediately.

Those remarks added intense pressure on the President to step down.



- additional reporting AP