A motorcyclist in Perth has become the subject of ridicule online after footage emerged showing him crashing his bike after attempting to do a "wheelie" down a straight road.

The dash cam footage was shared online and shows the man taking a tumble after the failed wheelie on a relatively quiet road in Perth, Western Australia.

The video was captured by a camera in a vehicle following the bike, showing another car having to slow right down to avoid hitting the motorcycle.

The rider did not appear to be injured following the failed stunt but had to do a "walk of shame" back to his bike, which ended up about 100m away from him.

Advertisement

The footage, shared by Dash Cam Owners Australia, led to online mockery of the rider, with several Facebook users commenting on his "embarrassing" stunt.

"I'd be too embarrassed to take my helmet off too," someone commented.

"Confidence outweighed his ability," another person said.

"Oh that walk of shame though, always scared to do wheelies because of this reason," someone else added.

"I bet that was wheelie, wheelie painful," another Facebook user said.