Australian police are appealling for public assistance to locate a girl missing from Sydney's north shore.

Gabrielle Lopes Cardozo, 15, was reported missing by her family on Friday after failing to attend school.

Gabrielle, also known as "Gabi", was last sighted at Artarmon Railway Station at 8.20pm last Thursday.

Police and family hold serious concerns for her welfare, as her disappearance is out of character.

She is described as being of South American appearance, about 175cm tall, with light brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a blue dress with white and pink writing, white shoes and black jacket with a school logo.