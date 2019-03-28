A US teen who pleaded guilty to pushing her friend off an 18m-high bridge has been sentenced to two days in jail.

Taylor Smith, 19, pushed her friend Jordan Holgerson, 16, off the bridge into the Lewis River in Washington. Holgerson was left with five cracked ribs and a punctured lung.

Smith was today sentenced to two days in jail and ordered to spend 38 days on a work crew.

Earlier this month, she'd pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment.

A 10-second video clip of the incident captured on a cellphone went viral.

Smith must also pay a fine of $300 and have no contact with Holgerson for two years.

The judge noted the severity of Holgerson's injuries.

"I think you need to do some jail time," Clark County District Court Judge Darvin Zimmerman said.

The case gained worldwide attention after video of the incident went viral. Photo / YouTube

The victim was too emotional to read her statement, so had an advocate read it on her behalf.

"This nightmare started for me when I was falling through the air, and I was really terrified," the statement said. "When I was being pulled from the water, I thought, 'I'm going to die,' because I couldn't breathe. And I was watching my body change colour by the second."

Her mother, Genelle Holgerson, said she believed Smith acted intentionally.

"After Taylor pushed her, she did not rush down to see if Jordan was okay, she left the scene," she said. "She did not show up at the hospital to check on Jordan. She did not stop by our home to see if she was okay or in any other way act like a friend."

Smith initially pleaded not guilty last year but then changed her plea to guilty after being offered a deal.

She apologised to Holgerson in court.

"I'd like to sincerely apologise to Jordan Holgerson, her family and friends for the pain and humiliation I have caused by my mindless actions that occurred last summer," she said, in tears.

"Jordan has passed through my thoughts repetitively since the incident," she added.

The case gained worldwide attention after footage of the moments before Holgerson was pushed went viral on social media.

The video shows the teen saying "stop" and "wait" multiple times before being pushed off the bridge.

"Just go, you promised you would do it. I'm going to push you," Smith can be heard saying in the background.

"I don't care. I'd jump in there to save you if anything happens. Jordan, I got you."

In an interview with Good Morning America earlier this month, Smith said she never thought her friend would get hurt.

"She wanted to jump and she was scared and she asked me to give her a push, I didn't think about the consequences," she said.

"I've apologised several times, but I haven't been able to see her in person," she added.

"I went to the hospital. I got asked to leave, I wasn't allowed to see her.

"I never intended to hurt her, ever. I'm really sorry it turned out that way. I just pray she heals."

The Holgerson family say they are not convinced by Smith's apologies and have said she never went to visit her friend in hospital.

According to The Sun, Smith has dropped out of school, is unemployed and living with her grandmother.