The Israeli Army says it is ordering additional troops to the southern frontier with Gaza, even as a tense calm prevailed after an overnight exchange of fire with Hamas militants.

The military said that after consulting security officials, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to send an additional infantry brigade and artillery battalion to bolster forces around the Palestinian enclave, and to call up more reserve soldiers.

The heavy cross-border fighting erupted after a rocket launched from Gaza struck a house in central Israel, wounding seven people.

Hamas said Egyptian mediation succeeded in brokering a ceasefire as violence tapered off, but Israel has not confirmed the deal.

Advertisement

A senior Hamas official says the militant group has accepted a ceasefire plan with Israel.

Ismail Radwan told reporters that "there are Egyptian and international efforts to stop the aggression," and that "we are committed to it" as long as Israel respects the deal.

The UN secretary-general is urging Hamas and Israel to show restraint. Antonio Guterres reiterated that the UN condemned the Hamas rocket attack that hit a house in central Israel but he said "it is absolutely necessary to avoid any scaling up and to have restraint."

At least 103 rockets and mortars were fired from Gaza toward Israel, one damaging a house in Sderot. Israel conducted 42 airstrikes on various locations in Gaza and fired 16 shells toward Gaza, wounding seven Palestinians, according to local sources, and destroying several buildings including Hamas offices and security buildings.

-AP