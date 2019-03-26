EDITORIAL:

Everyone in the United States, and indeed the Western world, ought to be greatly relieved that Special Counsel Robert Mueller has found no evidence that Donald Trump's campaign conspired with Russia, or even co-ordinated its activities with Russia's, to influence the 2016 US presidential election. It is a credit to the way Mueller conducted his investigation that the word "whitewash" has hardly been heard since a summary of his conclusions was issued by the Attorney General.

It is not hard to believe there was no collusion, if only because it would have involved a degree of organisation the Trump campaign did not appear to possess. It chewed through chief executives at the rate that has continued into the presidency.

He is also an open book. For all his faults he has never bothered to hide them. If he was colluding with Russia he would probably have been boasting about it. He made no attempt to hide his admiration for Russia's President Vladimir Putin during the campaign and cast himself as a healer dealer of geopolitical problems. If he was involved in underhand collusion he would hardly have made a public plea to Russia to release Hillary Clinton's vexed email if they had it.

As a candidate for President he clearly did not care that one or two of his minions were having meetings with Russian representatives who hinted they had helpful material and we now know he was pursuing business interests in Moscow while he was running for office. There were enough grounds for concern to warrant an FBI investigation and Trump did himself no good by dismissing FBI director James Coney early in his term, abusing his first Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, for recusing himself from oversight of the investigation, and constantly attacking Mueller's work.

The Special Counsel has proceeded utterly professionally, making no response to the President and little comment on anything to do with his inquiry. It has resulted in convictions of a Trump campaign chairman, a White House national security adviser and Trump's personal lawyer among many others. It has confirmed pay-offs the President has made to hide personal misconduct but has reached no conclusion on whether Trump may be guilty of obstruction of justice, according to Attorney General William Barr.

Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein have decided the evidence in the report is insufficient to prove a charge of obstruction of justice and, if that is so, they should have no difficulty releasing the whole report as Democrats are demanding. If the White House is determined to keep the report to itself, it probably means Mueller has found material damaging to Trump in other ways. If so, it will probably leak out.

But the primary finding of no deliberate collusion ought to be accepted by Democrats and welcomed. The idea a candidate for the world's most powerful office would conspire with a foreign power to win an election was deeply disturbing for American democracy and Western security.

Thankfully it did not happen.