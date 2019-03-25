CCTV footage shows the moment a disgruntled American customer allegedly rammed a stolen car into a gym, following an argument with staff.

Sergio Reyes, 32, has been charged with attempted murder following the incident.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Reyes drove a relative's 2008 Honda Accord through the wall of the fitness centre after an argument with staff.

The incident happened at the Crunch Fitness in California.

Advertisement

During an argument with staff, Reyes reportedly told them he would be back.

He then returned to the 24-hour gym around 1.30am of March 12, ramming the car into the gym.

Footage shows a staff member standing by the reception desk as the car tears through the building.

The employee was metres from being hit.

Reyes reportedly fled the scene but was arrested shortly after.

He had had his membership cancelled for "inappropriate behaviour" and now faces charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, vandalism, and driving or taking a vehicle without consent.