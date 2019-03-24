Warning: This article discusses the subject of suicide.

A student from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School died in an "apparent suicide" on Saturday night (local time) at Coral Springs, Florida police said.

It's just a week after a 19-year-old survivor of the 2018 mass shooting at the school took her own life.

The student's name and age were not released, and Officer Tyler Reik told The Washington Post that the death is under investigation. Reik could not confirm the student's gender or age and did not provide the cause of death.

A week ago, the Parkland, Florida, school was shaken by the death of Sydney Aiello, who took her own life.

She struggled with survivor's guilt and had recently been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, her mother told CBS Miami.

Aiello was a senior student at Stoneman Douglas last year when a gunman killed 17 students and school staff. One of her friends, Meadow Pollack, was killed in the shooting.

News of the student's death comes on the first anniversary of the March for Our Lives, the massive student-led demonstration against gun violence that was held in Washington and several other US cities.

Today, David Hogg, one of the student activists who rose to prominence in the wake of the Parkland shooting, called for officials to do more to prevent such deaths.

