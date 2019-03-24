The first tweet came just after 11.50am last Saturday morning (US time), and the final one landed at 10.04pm the next evening.

What should have been a quiet weekend at home for President Donald Trump - a small birthday gathering to celebrate his son, Barron, turning 13, and a Lenten service at the historic St. John's Episcopal Church - instead mushroomed into a manic blur of frenzied, raging Twitter messages.

Trump tapped out 52 tweets in just 34 hours, marking his second-most prolific two-day stretch since becoming president - surpassed only by a 53-message flurry last fall focused largely on the arrival of Hurricane Florence.

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 24, 2019

Just as Franklin Roosevelt ushered in the intimate fireside chat through his mastery of radio, and John Kennedy skillfully manipulated the new medium of television, Trump has redefined presidential communication with his use of Twitter.

The 45th president has deployed the social media platform to fire Cabinet members, belittle his rivals, rally his base, befuddle world leaders and entertain, or infuriate, the masses.

But what impact did his outburst last weekend really have? If a president hunkers down in the White House to tweet alone, how much does it matter?

The missives formed the unofficial soundtrack for official Washington on a chilly but sunny weekend, as cellphones buzzed and skittered with every fresh thought or grievance.

They also provided a case study of the ramifications of Trump's eager Twitter finger - moving global markets and outraging politicians for days to come, or slipping forgotten into the ether until the next one.

ISIS uses the internet better than almost anyone, but for all of those susceptible to ISIS propaganda, they are now being beaten badly at every level.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2019

There were Trump's greatest hits - "Crooked Hillary" Clinton, the Russia "witch hunt" and "last in his class" John McCain - along with some new releases, like a demand that General Motors reopen an Ohio auto plant.

He played media critic with unsolicited advice for Fox News, and conspirator-in-chief with retweets of white nationalists.

He had nothing at all to say about the slaughter of 50 Muslims in New Zealand, but found time to proclaim that Fox should reinstate an anchor who questioning the patriotism of a Muslim congresswoman.

"When he's sending 34 tweets on a Sunday afternoon, he's saying, 'Which is the thing that can get everyone talking about me?'" said Nick Bilton, author of "Hatching Twitter," an account of the site's early years.

"It's almost like a kid who is screaming for a lollipop and an ice pop and a caramel and a chocolate, and is eventually going to get one of them, and it's like, 'Which is the thing that's going to work?' "

While Trump was pecking out angry nuggets, press secretary Sarah Sanders spent her weekend on vacation in West Virginia, and chief of staff Mick Mulvaney did the same in Las Vegas. White House officials made no real effort to intervene or rein Trump in, according to people familiar with how the president spent his days.

One Republican strategist in frequent touch with the White House said the staff had largely "given up" on trying to control their boss.

When asked by the Daily Beast Sunday night whether Trump's tweets and retweets "speak for themselves," Sanders answered, simply, "Yes."