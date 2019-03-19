British Prime Minister Theresa May's efforts to steer her nation out of the European Union remained in a state of chaos today, as she struggled to get around a shock parliamentary ruling that may force her to beg fellow European leaders for a long divorce delay.

May huddled with her advisers for hours to try to devise a new strategy for getting MPs to sign onto the divorce deal before Britain's scheduled departure from the EU on March 29.

Her old plan - not that it appeared popular enough to succeed - was upended by the Speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow, when he said he would not permit a third vote on a divorce deal that British MPs have already twice rejected.

May's top lieutenants acknowledged publicly that Bercow's unexpected announcement means she is likely to go mostly empty-handed to a crucial EU summit on Friday where the remaining 27 EU leaders will mull how long to let Britain stay in the club beyond this month.

May might propose a time frame in advance: One plan floated in the British press was a long delay of at least nine months, unless she can pass the current divorce deal before July, when a new European Parliament is scheduled to sit.

"For my Brexit colleagues, I think they can see that there is a growing risk of no Brexit," Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay told the BBC. He said that May might still try to hold another vote before the Brexit deadline but noted that either way, she will have to seek an extension from fellow EU leaders.

Bercow invoked a parliamentary convention dating to 1604 that he said banned putting a measure to a vote in Parliament if it has already been rejected in the same session of the legislature. May had hoped that Brexiteer MPs would be sufficiently spooked by the prospect of getting stuck in the EU to pass her plan on the third try.

One way to short-circuit Bercow's injunction would be to flicker the light switches in Parliament, declaring an end to the current session and starting a new one, legal experts said. But that would require summoning the Queen for some ceremonies, a step Barclay said the leaders would not force her to take. She turns 93 next month, after all.

BREAKING: Two government sources suggest the Meaningful Vote “take 3” might happen on Thursday of next week - ⁦@GaryGibbonBlog⁩ https://t.co/kiNO455ZlS — Hayley Barlow (@Hayley_Barlow) March 19, 2019



The spinning of wheels in London left European leaders in disbelief at a process many of them already felt had hit rock bottom.

"I will fight until the last hour of March 29 so that we still come to an orderly exit," German Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters in Berlin. "I'll admit that I wasn't actively familiar with the rules of the British Parliament from the 17th century."

French leaders appeared to be in a tougher mood, embracing a good-cop, bad-cop routine that has developed in concert with Germany on Brexit issues in recent months.

The British "have said 'no' to a no-deal, and they have said 'no' to a realistic deal. Now they have to change their mind on one or the other," France's Europe minister, Nathalie Loiseau, told reporters in Brussels.

Loiseau recently wrote on her private Facebook page that she had named her cat Brexit because it could not decide whether it wanted to be inside or outside, according to France's weekly Journal du Dimanche.

A brexit supporting MP said: “I believe in brexit but I now wish remain had won. This is such a hassle. We could be talking about other things” — Sam Coates Times (@SamCoatesTimes) March 19, 2019



Asked about her cat today, she said: "I think I need to have a certain sense of humour to deal with Brexit."

European leaders were not ruling out the possibility of a chaotic, safety-net-free departure for Britain in 10 days - a step that could snarl trade between Britain and the rest of the world and trigger an economic earthquake.

But even assuming they grant some sort of extension, which most European policymakers appear to favour, they will confront a thicket of practical problems about how much time to give.

German, French, Italian, Austrian TV News treating Brexit as a British problem. Little regret. No fear. A lot of contempt and references to Monty Python.



The British still haven't realised that almost all bridges have been burned and they face crossing a last one as it crumbles — Alexander Clarkson (@APHClarkson) March 19, 2019



The biggest challenge is connected to European Parliament elections that are scheduled for the end of May. If Britain decides not to participate, the longest that most European leaders are willing to allow for an extension is until the end of June.

Longer than that, and the new Parliament will be in session. If Britain is still an EU member without any MPs in its parliament, that would be a violation of EU treaties, and the parliament's actions could be subject to legal challenge.

Britain's European Parliament members are already packing their boxes to depart. But even if Britain does win an extension and organises its elections for the Brussels body in May, EU policymakers fear it could play a spoiler role in the bloc's discussions.

So long as Britain remains in the club, it has a voice in its decision-making - an oddity that means that May will also sign off on a raft of non-Brexit EU policies at the summit this week.