US teen Taylor Smith has pleaded guilty to pushing her friend from an 18m-high bridge in Vancouver, Washington.

Smith, 19, pushed her friend Jordan Holgerson, 16, off the bridge into the Lewis River. Holgerson was left with five cracked ribs and a punctured lung.

Smith has now pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment, according to reports.

She has reached a plea deal and will likely not face any jail time.

She will be ordered to do community service and might serve home detention.

The case gained worldwide attention after footage of the moments before Holgerson was pushed went viral on social media.

The video shows the teen saying "stop" and "wait" multiple times before being pushed off the bridge.

"Just go, you promised you would do it. I'm going to push you," Smith can be heard saying in the background.

"I don't care. I'd jump in there to save you if anything happens. Jordan, I got you."

In an interview with Good Morning America, Smith said she never thought her friend would get hurt.

"She wanted to jump and she was scared and she asked me to give her a push, I didn't think about the consequences," she said.

"I've apologised several times, but I haven't been able to see her in person," she added.

"I went to the hospital. I got asked to leave, I wasn't allowed to see her.

"I never intended to hurt her, ever. I'm really sorry it turned out that way. I just pray she heals."

The Holgerson family say they are not convinced by Smith's apologies and have said she never went to visit her friend in hospital.

According to The Sun, Smith has dropped out of school, is unemployed and living with her grandmother.