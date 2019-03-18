The Republican National Committee sent out a tweet linking Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke's Irish heritage to his 1998 drink-driving arrest, in an attack that Democrats criticised as being based on stereotypes.

Republicans have previously sought to focus attention on O'Rourke's DWI arrest, but the tweet by the RNC appeared to be the first time they have raised the topic of his ancestry. "On this St Paddy's Day, a special message from noted Irishman Robert Francis O'Rourke," the tweet states. It includes O'Rourke's 1998 mug shot with a leprechaun hat on top, along with the message: "Please drink responsibly." The tweet quickly triggered a backlash, with some Republicans joining Democrats in condemning it.

"Do better, @GOP," tweeted Representative Justin Amash, a libertarian-leaning Republican from Michigan. "Be better." Doug Stafford, a top aide to Senator Rand Paul, R, wrote: "If you think you're funny or clever by stereotyping and making fun of any race or nationality to score political points, you're an idiot, and you should probably not tweet." John Weaver, a Republican strategist, called the tweet "vile" and "indicative of the bottom feeding" Republican Party led by US President Donald Trump.

Robert Schmuhl, professor emeritus of American studies at the University of Notre Dame, said the tweet appeared to be an effort by the RNC "to try to neutralise the charisma of O'Rourke by using his formal name and Irish stereotypes."

Meanwhile, Trump is again training his fire on the late Senator John McCain, nearly seven months after the Arizona Republican's death from brain cancer.

Trump quoted former independent counsel Ken Starr, who criticised McCain on a recent Fox News show. In the segment, Starr referred to reports that a McCain ally had shared with the media parts of the Steele Dossier that allegedly included information linking Trump to the Russian Government. Trump criticised McCain for his vote against repealing the Affordable Care Act in 2017.

Meghan McCain tweeted in response: "No one will ever love you the way they loved my father ... Maybe spend yours with your family instead of on twitter obsessing over mine?"

Yesterday, Trump incorrectly stated that John McCain had "sent the Fake Dossier to the FBI and Media hoping to have it printed BEFORE the Election." Trump tweeted: "He & the Dems, working together, failed (as usual). Even the Fake News refused this garbage!"