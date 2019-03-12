The world is watching today as George Pell is sentenced for sexually abusing two 13-year-old choirboys at St Patrick's Cathedral in 1996.

It's expected he will receive a sentence of several years.

A jury convicted him in December of orally raping a 13-year-old choirboy and molesting another at St Patrick's Cathedral in East Melbourne in 1996.

County Court Chief Judge Peter Kidd will sentence Pell in a hearing which began at midday.

Pell is sitting at the dock in the back, flanked by five uniformed officers plus additional courthouse security.

Anticipating global interest in the sentence, the court has allowed cameras inside to live broadcast Judge Kidd's remarks.

Senior crown prosecutor Mark Gibson SC foreshadowed in a pre-sentence hearing in February that Pell would likely spend "significant time" in prison.

Given his high profile, it could include long periods in lockdown.

Pell was found guilty of five charges: one charge of sexual penetration of a child and four of indecent acts with a child, each carry a 10-year maximum jail sentence.

Herald Sun reporter Shannon Deery explained some of the factors the judge will take into consideration, including that Pell was convicted of five sexual assault charges against minors — the most serious effectively a rape charge.

"Given the ferocity with which he (Pell) has fought the charges, the judge could consider there is no evidence of remorse. Indeed it would be hard to draw any other conclusion. This could see Pell cop a bigger whack than he otherwise would have," Deery tweeted.

Nearly 100 people lined up outside the doors of the courtroom this morning, including media from around the world and protesters.

Campaigner against child sexual abuse, Leonie Sheedy, arrived at the court today hoping for justice.

"I hope that justice prevails and that Mr George Pell is treated like every other pedophile and sex offender in this state and he is incarcerated for a sentence that is appropriate to the crime that he committed," Sheedy told 3AW radio.

Cathy Kezelman from the trauma recovery-focused Blue Knot Foundation says the sentence represents the personal struggle for justice of many other abuse survivors and the outcome is likely to be emotional and polarising.

For some, any sentence won't be enough while others, still reeling from the verdict, will likely be outraged, she says.

"For too long, hermetically sealed systems of power, such as within the Catholic Church, have called the shots, protecting the church, its hierarchy and themselves," Dr Kezelman said.

"Hopefully this sentence can herald fundamental change to the church and other institutions, starting with accountable, responsible and transparent leadership, hierarchy and culture."

Last night as Pell prepared to learn his fate, a projection of the words "crime scene" lit up the gates to St Patrick's Cathedral where the sexual abuse took place.