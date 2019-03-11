A pedestrian narrowly avoided being crushed by falling masonry from a High St shop in London and the close call has been captured on CCTV.

The lucky man was strolling along Stoke Newignton High Street in Hackney, east London on Sunday when high winds ripped into a building.

The video footage shows a mass of bricks and rubble crash to the ground just seconds after the pedestrian passes the building.

London Fire Brigade said no one was hurt but the clean up of the rubble took almost two hours, the BBC reports.

High winds wreaked havoc across Britain on the weekend as roofs were lifted and roads were closed due to damage from extreme weather, Daily Mail reported.

In London two women had a narrow escape when a scaffolding tower collapsed.

Nicole Brown, 24, and Layla Galvin, 34, avoided death by 'seconds' when the structure came down in the Kensington street where Rolling Stone Ronnie Wood lives.