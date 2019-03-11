China has asked its domestic airlines to temporarily ground the Boeing 737 Max 8 jets, following the Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed all 157 people on board, Beijing news agency Caijing reports.

China Southern Airlines has 16 of the aircraft, with another 34 on order, according to data through January on Boeing's website. China Eastern Airlines has 13, while Air China has 14, Boeing says. Other Chinese airlines to have bought the Max include Hainan Airlines Holdings and Shandong Airlines, the data show.

Cayman Airways has announced the suspension of all flights using the new Max 8 aircrafts.

A statement from the carrier's chief executive O Fabian Whorms in response to the Ethiopian Airlines crash said safety of passengers and crew was paramount.

Advertisement

"While the cause of this sad loss is undetermined at this time, we stand by our commitment to putting the safety of our passengers and crew first by maintaining complete and undoubtable safe operations, and as such, we have taken the decision to suspend operations of both our new Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft, effective from Monday March 11, 2019, until more information is received," Whorms said.

Cayman Airways is currently working in co-ordination with both Boeing and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Cayman Islands to monitor the investigation into Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302.

The pilot of the plane, with 157 people on board, reported difficulties and asked to turn back before the fiery crash that left no survivors.

"We offer our valued customers our continued assurance that all prudent and necessary actions required for the safe operation of our Max 8s will be accomplished before the aircraft are returned to service," Whorms said.

Cayman Airways has announced it will suspend #737MAX operations beginning 11 March. https://t.co/hD2CXBMTvI



VP-CIW is landing in Miami at the moment. https://t.co/E9LBnHW9Lq



It's second MAX 8 VP-CIX was delivered just this Thursday. https://t.co/X6PGjj4MVH pic.twitter.com/JRcDGiF2NZ — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) March 11, 2019



The Max 8 was involved in a deadly Lion Air crash off Jakarta, Indonesia in October, killing all 189 people on board.

Both were run by well-known airlines with strong safety records.

The Lion Air flight crashed 13 minutes after takeoff, while the Ethiopian Airlines flight crashed just six minutes into its journey.

The new Boeing model was recently unveiled to great fanfare by the US aviation giant. Its first flight was less than two years ago.