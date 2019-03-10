An Ethiopian Airlines flight with 157 people thought to be on board crashed shortly after takeoff Sunday morning from Ethiopia's capital headed to Nairobi, the airline said.

All people on the crashed plane are dead, says Ethiopia's state broadcaster.

The airline's statement said 149 passengers and eight crew members were thought to be on board the Boeing 737 that crashed six minutes after takeoff from Addis Ababa, on its way to Kenya's capital.

The crash occurred around Bishoftu, or Debre Zeit, some 50km south of the capital, shortly after taking off at 8:38am local time, said the airline's statement.

Advertisement

While the airline said that "search and rescue operations are in progress and we have no confirmed information about survivors or any possible casualties," a separate statement by the Ethiopian prime minister's office offered its "deepest condolences" to families.

There were no immediate details on what caused the crash.

The plane, a 737-800MAX, is believed to be a new addition to the EA fleet having been delivered just months ago.

The Ethiopian prime minister's official Twitter account on Sunday sent condolences to families of those onboard without giving details over whether there are any survivors.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's Twitter said: 'The office of the PM, on behalf of government and people of Ethiopia, would like to express it's deepest condolences to the families that have lost their loved ones on Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 on regular scheduled flight to Nairobi, Kenya this morning.'

Flights out of Addis Ababa were delayed or cancelled on Sunday morning, it has been reported.

The Boeing 737-800MAX is the same type of plane as the Indonesian Lion Air jet that crashed last October, 13 minutes after takeoff from Jakarta, killing all 189 people on board.

The last major accident involving an Ethiopian Airlines passenger plane was a Boeing 737-800 that exploded after taking off from Lebanon in 2010, killing 83 passengers and seven crew.

The state-owned Ethiopian Airlines calls itself Africa's largest carrier and has ambitions of becoming the gateway to the continent.

The crash comes as Abiy Ahmed has vowed to open up the airline and other sectors to foreign investment in a major transformation of the state-centered economy.

- AP