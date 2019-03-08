The High Court case of a Greek model accused of smuggling cocaine into Hong Kong in 2017 opened on Thursday (Hong Kong time), with the 21-year-old defendant denying any role in drug trafficking.

Prosecutors started the seven-day jury trial by accusing Eirini Melissaropoulou of knowingly carrying 2.52kg of cocaine in a hidden pocket sewn into her backpack when she arrived in the city from Ethiopia on November 20, 2017.

Melissaropoulou denied the charges and entered a plea of not guilty.

She has been held at a Hong Kong correctional facility since her arrest.

Prosecutor Phillip Ross said Melissaropoulou was intercepted at Hong Kong International Airport when a customs officer noticed her pushing a luggage cart with a black backpack placed on a red suitcase.

The suitcase was said to be heavier than normal, according to Ross, and the backpack had unusually thick padding. Ross said the officer noticed stitching in the padding that looked suspicious and decided to cut open the bag.

Melissaropoulou escorted by Hong Kong customs after landing in at the airport. Photo / Supplied

Inside was a parcel covered in brown plastic wrapping, Ross continued, and its contents were proved by tests to be cocaine. The value of the cocaine was more than HK$2.3 million ($433,000).

The prosecutor alleged that Melissaropoulou knew she had the illegal drugs in her possession. He pointed out that she had carried no documents or doctor's notes to suggest that the cocaine was for legal use.

Ross also said that Facebook and text messages on the woman's phone suggested that she had been nervous about going through security checkpoints.

Eight witnesses will testify against Melissaropoulou. The trial continues on Friday before Madam Justice Esther Toh Lye-ping.

In Hong Kong, the crime for drug trafficking carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment and a HK$5 million fine under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance.

- South China Morning Post