Hundreds of children in Iraq have been charged with links to terrorism, many of them based on confessions obtained through torture, a human rights group has found.

Iraqi and Kurdish authorities are detaining approximately 1,500 children, 158 of whom have been charged with alleged affiliation to Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (Isis), according to a new report by Human Rights Watch.

The report claims the prosecutions are often based on dubious accusations and forced admissions.

The 52-page report, entitled "Everyone Must Confess': Abuses against Children Suspected of ISIS Affiliation in Iraq," criticised what it described as a deeply flawed screening process that often leads to detention and prosecution of children regardless of whether they have any involvement with Isis, or the extent of that involvement.

Advertisement

Of the children interviewed interviewed by HRW who admitted association with Isis, most said they joined because of economic need, peer or family pressure, or to escape family problems or gain social status.

Some said they worked as guards, cooks, or drivers. Others denied any personal involvement, though some said that family members belonged to Isis.

It cites the case of a 17-year-old detainee, who said he worked at a restaurant in the northern Iraqi city of Mosul that served Isis members, and believed that his name appeared on a "wanted" list because jihadists took his identification so he could be paid.

"This sweeping, punitive approach is not justice, and will create lifelong negative consequences for many of these children," warned Jo Becker, children's rights advocacy director for HRW.

She said those under 18 years old recruited by armed groups should be recognised primarily as victims who should be rehabilitated and reintegrated into society.

Iraq declared victory against Isis in December 2017 after three years of costly battles that killed tens of thousands and left Iraqi cities in ruins. The country is grappling with a massive legacy from the fight.

In a rush to deliver justice to Isis's victims, the government has sped through thousands of trials of suspects in the last year.

The Telegraph has attended hearings both in Baghdad and Mosul, witnessing torture, five-minute judgements where suspects were not always given legal representation, and even cases of mistaken identity.

This article originally appeared on the Daily Telegraph.