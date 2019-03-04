Britain's military veterans will be protected from prosecution over historic allegations under plans to introduce a 10-year limit on new cases.

Gavin Williamson, the Defence Secretary, is preparing to announce new legislation amid growing pressure on ministers to address the legacy of the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

The Daily Telegraph reported at the weekend that four army veterans are expected to be charged with murder over the deaths of the Bloody Sunday protesters almost 50 years ago.

During the civil rights demonstration in Londonderry, also known as Derry, in 1972, 14 people were killed and 14 injured. An inquiry, which lasted for 12 years, concluded in 2010 that paratroopers "lost control" and that none of those shot posed any threat of causing death or serious injury. Prosecutors in Northern Ireland are poised to make an announcement on March 14 about whether the former paratroopers will be prosecuted.

According to The Sunday Times, Williamson is drawing up plans for a statutory presumption against prosecution. He is also examining plans to require the Attorney General to give his approval for prosecutions to proceed along with new advice making clear the level of evidence required to bring forward prosecution.

Well-placed sources have suggested that four ex-paratroopers, now in their 60s and 70s, fear being told on March 14 that they will face murder charges in connection with the shootings in 1972.

The announcement, following a seven-year inquiry by police and prosecutors, will cause a political storm and a wave of protest whatever the decision. Sources expect charges but no decision will be made public until the announcement.

Families will be devastated if no murder charges are brought while the prospect of dragging army veterans, some in their late 70s, into the dock will provoke an angry reaction and accusations of a betrayal of troops.