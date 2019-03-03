A wind change has hit Victoria's fire-affected regions, with the cool easterlies slowly heading across the state.

The Bunyip region has already felt the shift, while the winds will arrive in Budgeree, southeast of Bunyip, in the coming hours.

Hot and windy conditions are expected to push firefighters to their limits as they battle to contain scores of blazes across Victoria today.

While the slightly cooler conditions are a win for authorities, the dry ground and sunny skies will be challenging.

Advertisement

"There is still little rainfall is forecast until Wednesday, so firefighters still have a difficult challenge ahead of them," a state control centre spokeswoman said.

So far, five structures have been lost across the two major blaze sites, three of those in the Bunyip area.

As of early today, it was too late to leave for the communities of Bunyip, Bunyip North, Cornucopia, Garfield, Garfield North, Gentle Annie, Iona, Labertouche, Longwarry, Longwarry North, Maryknoll, Nar Nar Goon, Nar Nar Goon North, Tonimbuk, Tynong and Tynong North.

The watch and act zone around that blaze extends from Modella in the south to Icy Creek in the northeast.

Residents have described the raging bushfire as a "dragon in the forest that breathes fire" as some flee and others defend their homes.

Evacuation centres were packed after fire warnings were issued, urging residents in some of the areas to leave as it was too risky to stay and confront the fire front.

Children, the elderly and pregnant women were among those who hastily packed their bags and fled the flames that continue to wipe out large swathes of land and homes.

Andrew Clarke, owner of Jinks Creek Winery on Tonimbuk Rd, said he and his wife, Abigail, found out they'd lost their property by watching the TV news.

"We've lost our livelihood, we've lost horses, we've lost our whole vineyard, we've lost our whole cellar door," he told the Herald Sun.

"Everything we've worked for our entire life, it's all gone in a couple of hours. I'm too scared to go back to look at it."

LIVE: Homes have been destroyed and roads closed as a number of fires across several fronts continue to rage across Victoria's east https://t.co/cENtADpnPz — The Age (@theage) March 3, 2019



Ruth McGowan was preparing to stay and defend her home, between Labertouche and Jindivick, alongside husband Paul.

McGowan, who served as Baw Baw Shire mayor during the Black Saturday bushfires, said it was like "deja vu" watching firefighting aircraft tackle the blaze from above.

"It's like facing a dragon — a dragon in the forest that breathes fire," she said.

"You've got to be prepared and if you're not, you've got to go. A lot of people have, and that's a good thing. People have learnt from Black Saturday. I'm watching plumes of smoke come up. It's quite eerie."

Herald Sun cartoonist Mark Knight managed to defend his home during Black Saturday, and his house avoided the path of destruction once again, but he and other locals are questioning where the CFA and DSE have been, as no units were seen in the area over the past three days.

"During Black Saturday we were able to fight because we had their help," said Knight, who spoke with admiration of CFA volunteers.

"People down here are angry and believe the CFA have deserted them."

At least five properties — including three homes — have been lost and more are at risk, as over 30 fires burn across Victoria’s east. https://t.co/ahYqU526OH — The Australian (@australian) March 3, 2019



Georgia McCormack and Aaron Williams, who are ­expecting their first child in July, only moved into their home on Tuesday but yesterday evacuated.

"We're unsure, overwhelmed, stressed out and a bit numb," she said.

"Our area is probably not going to make it, others are saying the fire will rip right through it.

"It's not looking good — the sky is just black. It looked like it was snowing pieces of ash."

Authorities are tonight monitoring the pace of the largest of about 30 fires, which have cut power to hundreds of homes destroyed properties, and burned out more than 6000 hectares in the Bunyip State Park, southeast of Melbourne.

Some local schools will be shut today.

V/Line suspended its services between Pakenham and Warragul; buses were being organised from Warragul for today.

Hundreds of firefighters are battling fires in Victoria, Australia



This timelapse footage shows just what they're up against



[tap to expand] https://t.co/ZPjVNv7uA7 pic.twitter.com/CZDcLcngg5 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 3, 2019



Commuters were warned to allow well over 90 minutes for travel if the Princes Highway remained closed.

South of Morwell, a bushfire remains out-of-control near Yinnar South.

Emergency services have told communities southeast of the fire to enact their plan now.

The warning includes Budgeree, Budgeree East, Jeeralang, Jeeralang Junction, Jeeralang North, Jumbuk, Yinnar and Yinnar South.

A relief centre for those affected has been opened at Kernot Hall in Morwell, on Princes Drive.

The warning in Crooked River, southeast of Omeo, was downgraded to a watch and act shortly before 6.30pm and communities have been told to keep a close eye on conditions.

Those affected include Cowa, Crooked River, Gibbs, Hawkhurst, Howittville, Miowera, Shepherdson, Talbotville, Winchester and Wongungarra.