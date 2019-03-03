Aaron Cockman's four children were killed by their grandfather near Margaret River, Western Australia, in May.

Taye, 13, Rylan, 12, Arye, 10 and Kadyn, 8, were shot in their beds as they slept. Peter Myles also shot and killed the children's mother Katrina and his wife Cynda before taking his own life. Here, Aaron reveals how he has managed to keep going, maintain his mental health, lobby politicians for change and set up his own foundation to protect children from harm associated with family breakdown.

I've always been a positive person, but when I was first told the news that my four beautiful children were dead, I fell into a state of shock.

For a couple of months I didn't go to work.

Mentally I went downhill very fast. People suggested I go to seek help from the doctor, but I knew what an impact not taking care of myself was having on my state of mind.

I knew I wasn't depressed. I was incredibly, overwhelmingly, sad.

It was a heavy weight that was constantly with me but letting it suffocate me wasn't helping.

I didn't make a decision to push the sadness away, but I started looking after myself.

Like everyone else, what I eat affects my whole life. It changes my energy levels, my outlook and my positivity.

I lost around 10kg in those first couple of months after my kids died. I wasn't eating or sleeping.

Aaron's late wife Katrina Miles and their four children Rylan, 12, Taye, 13, Kadyn, 8, and Arye 10. Photo / Supplied

Aaron is preparing for the first anniversary of his children's death. Photo / Supplied

I HAVE ACCEPTED MY CHILDREN ARE DEAD

They are gone.

I don't feel anger, I felt extremely, cripplingly sad.

I'm not sure where I found inner strength from, maybe in hoping that I could make a difference.

On tough days at the beginning, when I thought, "Why me? Why me?" I'd tell myself, "Why not me?"

Now, I'm determined to try to inspire change in this awful family law system that's affecting children's health.

I set up the aaron4kids foundation to draw on my experience and my loss to try to make progress.

Sometimes when I'm driving, my mind ticks along and I suddenly jolt, thinking, "Is this a dream? Is this a nightmare?"

Then I realise it's reality all over again.

My children are dead.

THIS IS MY REALITY NOW

Launching the aaron4kids foundation was almost a relief. It's a funnel for my thoughts, energy and desire to make a difference.

To parents separated from their kids I say: Don't go into attack mode, it will only make things worse.

To parents who are keeping kids from their other parent: Think long term. You're not going to have a happy life if you do this to your kids. One day they will find out what you did.

A happy child means a happy life for you, too. Do the right thing by your children.

My aaron4kids foundation has given me a focus. I've found a way to see a flicker of hope in my future. The more people get behind this foundation, the better — the more impact we can create.

I can't change my reality, but maybe I can change others. That is the hope that keeps me going each and every day.