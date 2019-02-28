A man who towed a large boat along a busy NSW motorway with a mobility scooter has avoided jail time.

Shane Swancott, 35, towed his 5m boat down the Pacific Highway in Belmont, 20km southwest of Newcastle.

The NSW resident was using the scooter during the October 19 incident after his driver's licence was earlier cancelled.

He was charged for driving while disqualified, using an unregistered vehicle on the road, using an uninsured vehicle on the road, and using an unregistered trailer on the road.

After appearing in court on Wednesday, Magistrate Garry Still spared him jail time but fined him $1100 and disqualified his licence for six months.

Outside court, Swancott's lawyer Mr Samin said the result was a "very fair outcome" for his client.

"I was certainly happy with no jail time, I think a small fine was the correct way to deal with it," he said.

"Certainly Mr Swancott has learnt his lesson and hopefully, he won't be appearing before the court towing any boats in the future."