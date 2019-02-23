Police in Texas, US, have arrested a man caught on CCTV footage duct-taping a store clerk and setting a customer on fire.

The incident happened on Thursday morning inside a convenience store in Palestine, Texas.

The man entered the store armed with a gun and can be seen in the footage asking the store employee for something from behind the counter.

When the clerk turns her back, he pulls the handgun out and forces the woman into a corner behind the counter.

Police in Texas arrested a man suspected of dousing a person in lighter fluid and setting them on fire. Photo / KLTV

He then brings a female into the store and can be seen duct-taping her behind the counter.

The suspect then doused the women with lighter fluid and set the customer on fire.

The clerk was able to help the customer get her burning shirt off.

The customer is in hospital being treated for her injuries.

"When you see that video, it's just amazing that she was able to get away," police said in a press conference.

The man was later arrested on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated robbery.